MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — At least 32 protesters marching toward Venezuela’s Defense Ministry were injured in clashes with National Guard in Caracas on Friday, a health official said.

"All injuries were minor this time," Enrique Montburn, the heath director in the Baruta municipality, was quoted as saying by El National newspaper.

He said most of those injured suffered from tear gas inhalation. Two received gunshot wounds, while others were hurt by troops firing gas canisters directly at the crowd.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins Death Toll from Venezuela Protests Rises to 60

Friday’s march tried to reach the Los Proceres military compound, which houses the Defense Ministry and is not far from a military base in the capital.

The number of those injured in nationwide skirmishes between critics of Socialist President Nicolas Maduro and security forces has topped 1,000. Official estimates put the death toll at 55, although media say 60 have died since protests began in early April.

Opposition accuses the government of mismanaging the oil-rich country, causing severe shortages of basic consumer goods. President Maduro plans to set up a constituent assembly to rewrite the constitution as a way out of the political crisis that broke out when the Supreme Court briefly took over powers from the parliament, causing uproar.