Renewed Clashes Hurt 62 People Including Legislator in Venezuela Capital

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Dozens of people needed medical assistance on Wednesday after being caught up in clashes in Caracas as near-daily protests continue in Venezuela against President Nicolas Maduro.

"Baruta healthcare [services] responded today to [medical aid requests from] 62 people during a manifestation, three of them with gunshot wounds," the Baruta mayoral office in the capital city tweeted.

Jose Barreto, a lawmaker at the National Assembly, received a leg injury after being hit with an unidentified object, the statement read.

President Maduro plans to set up a constituent assembly to rewrite the constitution as a way out of the political crisis, which hit the country in early April when the Supreme Court briefly took over legislative powers from the Assembly, causing uproar. Elections are due in July.

Opposition accuses the government of mismanaging the oil-rich country, which has seen shortages of basic consumer goods after global oil prices dropped, and attempts to sidestep the parliament. Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz estimates 55 people have been killed and a thousand hurt in nationwide protests.