At Least 46 Wounded in Saturday Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — At least 46 people were injured during the anti-government protests in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, head of the city's Chacao Municipality said Sunday.

"46 wounded. 30 with injuries, two with burns, 11 with gas asphyxiation, one person hit by a shotgun pellet, two with hypertension," Ramon Muchacho wrote on Twitter.

Media reported on Saturday, that up to 160,000 people participated in on of the major recent protests in Venezuela.

Venezuela has been facing anti-government protests against the backdrop of the economic crisis in the country. The recent wave of protests was caused by the decision of the Supreme Court to take on functions of the country's parliament controlled by opposition in early April. At least 45 people were killed as a result of the turmoil in the country.