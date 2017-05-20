Venezuelan Protesters Burn National Guard Truck in Country’s North

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Venezuelan protesters seized and burnt a truck of the National Guard in the northern state of Miranda on Friday, the Nacional media outlet reported.

Venezuela has been experiencing a period of political instability for a long time because of the drastic economic situation in the country. The most recent protests erupted in April after the country's Supreme Court tried to take over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

The top court reversed the ruling but the step did not stop the mass demonstrations, which resulted in the deaths of at least 45 people.

Earlier in May, country’s President Nicolas Maduro announced his decision to call the constituent assembly, which was regarded by the opposition as an attempted coup.