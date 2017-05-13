Marching 'Grandparents' Clash With Police in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Venezuelan opposition called the "Grandparents March" to pile pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro as the country struggles with a deepening economic crisis.

© AP Photo/ Fernando Llano Venezuelan Officials Say 39 Killed in Clashes, Dozens More Injured

The elderly, some accompanied by their grandchildren, ran into lines of riot police as they reached the capital’s main road, the CNN news channel reported.

Crowds of angry octogenarians pushed against the plastic shields of heavily-geared police officers who responded with pepper spray, according to the outlet.

Last week, anti-Maduro opposition called on women to take to the streets to protest against the government who they accuse of mismanagement. Authorities estimate 39 people have lost their lives since demonstrations began in early April.