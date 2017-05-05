Venezuelan Rector Says 14 Students Injured in Clashes With Riot Police

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins Canada Urges Venezuela to Set Electoral Calendar Without Delay - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — At least 14 students from the Central University of Venezuela have been injured during protests in Caracas, its rector Cecilia Garcia Arocha said Thursday.

A local news website, Universal, said National Guard troops cracked down on the students as they rallied peacefully on a bridge. Tear gas was reportedly used, and one student suffered a head injury.

Massive protests against the Venezuelan government showed no sign of abating since thousands took to the streets in early April. More than 30 protesters have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in clashes.

The oil-rich South American nation has been suffering from an economic meltdown that followed a slump in oil prices and led to shortages in basic consumer goods. Opposition activists have been calling for an early election.