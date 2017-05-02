Head of Venezuelan Parliament Calls on People to Rise Against President Maduro

© REUTERS/ Miraflores Palace Maduro's Wish to Call Constituent Assembly Unrecognized by Venezuela Opposition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Julio Borges called on people to rise against President Nicolas Maduro's decision to call a constituent assembly.

"What was announced today is the most serious coup in the history of Venezuela, we are calling on the people to rebel," Borges wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

He said that Maduro tried to destroy the country's constitution.

"Maduro will achieve two things: he will unite us against him and destroy the legacy of [former Venezuelan President] Hugo Chavez," Borges added.

He also called for holding elections, releasing political prisoners, respect for the National Assembly and opening a humanitarian channel to provide people with aid.

Earlier in the day, Maduro announced his decision to call the constituent assembly. According to the article 347 of the Venezuelan constitution, the Venezuelan people are the source of power, which can be exercised through the National Constituent Assembly that can be called for changing the system of government and creating a new constitution.