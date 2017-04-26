Venezuela May Leave OAS If Meeting on Crisis Without Approval Takes Place

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins As Protests Rage in Venezuela, US Media Silent on Pro-Government Movements

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the OAS Permanent Council said in a statement that a special meeting will take place in Washington later on Wednesday in order to consider convening the meeting on the level of foreign ministers of the OAS member-states on the crisis in Venezuela.

“In case any meeting of foreign ministers of OAS will take place without the approval of Venezuelan government, I was instructed by President Nicolas Maduro to start the process of withdrawal [from the organization],” Rodriguez said, as quoted by the Telesur broadcaster.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared an economic emergency in Venezuela in January 2016. The country’s opposition has blamed Maduro for the economic crisis in the country, which has seen multiple mass protests amid shortages of food, goods and services. In March, the Venezuelan government extended the economic emergency.