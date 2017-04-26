Venezuela May Leave OAS If Meeting on Crisis Without Approval Takes Place

“In case any meeting of foreign ministers of OAS will take place without the approval of Venezuelan government, I was instructed by President Nicolas Maduro to start the process of withdrawal [from the organization],” Rodriguez said, as quoted by the Telesur broadcaster.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared an economic emergency in Venezuela in January 2016. The country’s opposition has blamed Maduro for the economic crisis in the country, which has seen multiple mass protests amid shortages of food, goods and services. In March, the Venezuelan government extended the economic emergency.
