MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Acting head of Infernito Prison in Guatemala Jose Maria Perez Corado was shot while talking on his cell phone in the central park of the city of Escuintla, Prensa Libre news outlet reported.

The deceased prison head had reportedly worked in the justice system in Guatemala, and was appointed acting prison head after several dangerous criminals were transferred to Infernito.

According to media reports, Perez had asked for protection detail as he was scared for his life.