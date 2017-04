© REUTERS/ Christian Veron Death Toll of Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela Reaches Seven

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The looting and violence were provoked by the opposition calling on people to take to streets, El Universal outlet reported on Saturday, citing city Mayor Francisco Garces.

The mayor reportedly said that the city has been in the state of unrest since Wednesday.

Venezuela has seen numerous protests since the country’s Supreme Court attempted in late March to take on the functions of the National Assembly controlled by the opposition. The situation has remained tense despite the court's later reversal of its decision.