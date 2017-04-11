About 60 People Injured During Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela's Capital

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Nacional newspaper, most of the injured suffered from tear gas, used by police, while one man got head injury.
5 policemen brutally assaulted a woman during protest #Venezuela #NoMoreDictatorship @cnni @FoxNews @bbcmundo @nbc pic.twitter.com/EewNWzKXby— zαиє✮яєвєℓ (@ZaneRebel) April 10, 2017
The police detained at least 18 people during the demonstrations.
Venezuela has seen a series of protests in recent days after the country’s Supreme Court attempted to take on the functions of the country's National Assembly controlled by the opposition. Despite the fact that the court's ruling has been canceled, serious tensions remain.
