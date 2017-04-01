Maduro: Institutional Crisis in Venezuela 'Overcome'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The controversy between the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the country’s National Assembly has been overcome, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

"The controversy between the Prosecutor's Office and the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) was overcome," Maduro said in a statement in the early hours of Saturday, as quoted by the Panorama daily.

© REUTERS/ Jorge Silva Venezuelan Bolivar Down Almost 20% Against Dollar After Supreme Court Ruling

The statement was read out by Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami after a Security Council meeting.

The Council urged the Supreme Court to review its Wednesday ruling on assuming parliamentary powers of the National Assembly "in order to maintain institutional stability and balance of powers through the remedies provided for in the Venezuelan legal system," according to a statement posted on the official account of the Venezuelan presidency.