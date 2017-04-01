Venezuelan Security Council to Meet Tuesday Amid Institutional Crisis

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Venezuela said in a ruling that it would assume the parliamentary powers of the National Assembly, which is currently controlled by the opposition majority.
The Wednesday decision of Venezuela's Supreme Court has already been criticized by several countries in the Americas. In particular, Colombia, Chile and Mexico expressed their concern over the court's decision, while Peru recalled its ambassador from Venezuela.
The Mercosur regional trade bloc scheduled an emergency meeting for Saturday, April 1, to address the crisis situation in Venezuela.
