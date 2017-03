© Photo: Pixabay Maine Man Loses Chance at Kidney Transplant for Smoking Medical Marijuana

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The bill, legalizing cannabis oil for medicinal use and allowing state scientific agencies to grow marijuana for medical and research purposes, was passed with 58 votes in favor on Wednesday, the El Pais newspaper said.

"We now have a legal framework for the use of medicinal cannabis for research and treatment and production," President of Cannabis Medicinal Argentina (Cameda) Ana Maria Garcia told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by El Pais.

The bill was passed by Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of the National Congress of Argentina) in November 2016.

Private marijuana cultivation is still prohibited in Argentina.