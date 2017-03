© AFP 2017/ YURI CORTEZ Dozens Killed in Mexico Prison Riot

MEXICO (Sputnik) — On Monday, the riot in the same prison resulted in the injuries of seven people.

Uno TV reported citing local authorities that one prisoners has been killed and two people, including one guard, have been wounded during the riot.

Smoke could be seen over the prison as prisoners burn their mattresses protesting lack of food and water.

Last week, three people have been killed and one wounded in a prison riot in another Mexican city, Ciudad Victoria.