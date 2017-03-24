OAS Calls on Venezuela to Release Political Prisoners

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Members of the Organization of American States (OAS, or OEA) have issued a joint declaration calling on Venezuela to release political prisoners and present an election timetable, the Mexican Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.
"We consider it urgent that priority be given to the release of political prisoners … and to establish an electoral calendar," the ministry said in a press statement on Thursday.
Mexico, as well as the United States, Canada and Brazil, are among the states that signed the OAS declaration. Venezuela’s allies that are members of the organization, such as Bolivia and Ecuador, did not sign the document.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared an economic emergency in Venezuela in January 2016. The country’s opposition has blamed Maduro for the economic crisis in the country, which has seen multiple mass protests amid shortages of food, goods and services.
Earlier this month, the Venezuelan government extended the economic emergency in the country.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete U.S messing with Venezuela again?
cast235
Russia should go open two big bases. To impart stability . And help Venezuela defeat the REGIME changers. they WANT THE RESOURCES. that's WHY Venezuela's OPPOSITION, refused to let Russia own NOTHING. Ordered by Mc Cain, Graham, Biden, the usual TRASH.
BUT EXXON is making MILLIONS at Sakhalin .. I wonder what is in Russia's brain. Just BERRIES?
To deal with the west, YOU MUST NEVER show weakness. They predators and will find the weak links and spots. Gazprom owns gas fields in U.S?
KICK THEM ALL OUT.. See Mc Cain be in arms, and dump somewhere.
Until Russia doesn't get STRONG, it will always LOSE.
To deal with teh WEST, YOU MUST get ROUGH, TOUGH and AGRESSIVE..
You'll see how FAST the rhetoric's change. \The RUSSOPHOBIA ends. BUT letting them get ALL is a GREAT MISTAKE, that is seen in the west as a weakness.
Let's PUSH them more, they scared. .. This is how the west THINKS>