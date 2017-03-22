Mexico Suspends Imports of Brazilian Meat Amid Scandal

© AP Photo/ Victor R. Caivano Brazil Ready to Cash in on US-Mexico-China Trade Row

MEXICO (Sputnik) — Mexico has imposed a temporary ban on the imports of Brazilian meat, which is in force since March 19, over allegations that companies have been selling rotten products, the Mexican Agriculture Ministry said.

"In conditions of uncertainty on the market, the National Service for Agro-Alimentary Public Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA) decided to restrict the provision of these products to the country until Brazilian sanitary authorities provide scientifically proven evidence and sufficient guarantees of quality and safety of their meat products," the statement read.

The scandal was triggered by a huge Brazil's federal police operation last week, which revealed a corruption scheme involving officials and private companies and the alleged sale of rotten and substandard products.

Other countries, including China and Hong Kong, also suspended meat imports from Brazil.