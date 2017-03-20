Register
20:49 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Mexican journalist holds a picture of Ricardo Monlui during a protest in Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, on March 19, 2017.

    Mexican Press Freedoms Questioned as Another Journalist Is Killed in Cold Blood

    © AFP 2017/ Ivan Sanchez
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 5021

    Mexican journalist, Ricardo Monlui Cabrera, was shot dead in front of his family in a hit-and-run slaying as they left a restaurant in the drug and gang riddled state of Veracruz.

    Monlui was leaving the popular diner after breakfast with his wife and son in the town of Yanga, outside the larger city of Cordoba in Mexico's east, when a man who appeared to have been waiting, shot him twice and fled, local police chief Carlos Samuel Hernandez said.

    Hernandez added that officials were trying to identify the killer and were not yet sure of a motive.

    Mexican Federal personnel police
    © AFP 2017/ JULIO CESAR AGUILAR
    Clashes Between Criminal Groups, Law Enforcement Leave 38 People Dead in Mexico

    His wife and son apparently were unhurt in the attack.

    A source, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP that as the family were walking back to their car, another car pulled up and at least two gunmen opened fire, leaving Monlui's body sprawled on the ground.

    Monlui was head of the Cordoba region's press association and was a columnist for the new newspapers El Sol de Cordoba and Diario de Xalapa, as well as the business magazine Analysis Politico.

    According to Proceso, the victim had not been threatened before and did not have any security measures in place.

    He is at least the 11th journalist killed in Veracruz in the last six years. Monlui's death follows the murder of Pedro Tamayo Rosas in July 20, 2016, who was gunned down outside his home in Tierra Blanca.

    The state is a key battle area for rivaling drug factions, including the notorious Las Zetas, and is infamous for corruption among its politicians.

    In February, Reporters Without Borders said that 99 reporters were murdered between 2000 and 2016 in Mexico and that the country ranks among the most deadly in the world for media industry workers. The Veracruz area, with 19 journalists killed, was called the most hazardous.

    The murders of journalists show no signs of abating despite the formation of the State Commission for the Care and Protection of Journalists in 2012, that was established by the Mexican government to reduce the killings of media professionals.

    Cecilio Pineda Birto, an outspoken editor of La Voz de la Tierra Caliente, a local newspaper, and a crime reporter for the El Universal and El Debate dailies, became the first journalist to be killed in 2017 after being gunned down in cold blood on March 2 in Ciudad Altamirano, in Guerrero's Tierra Caliente region.

    He was known for being outspoken and criticizing local corruption, and had been the target of threats and murder attempts in recent years, according to Reporters Without Borders. 

    Related:

    Nearly 240 Bodies Found in Mass Graves in Mexican State of Veracruz
    Online Petition Calls on Russian President to Help Mexico to Fight Corruption
    Clashes Between Criminal Groups, Law Enforcement Leave 38 People Dead in Mexico
    New Drug Cartel Emerges in Mexico After El Chapo’s Extradition to US - Reports
    Six People Shot in Southern Mexico's Guerrero State
    Tags:
    crime, drug cartel, freedom of speech, press freedom, murder, assassination, media, journalists, corruption, Reporters Without Borders, Veracruz, South America, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok