Chileans Protest Against Attempt to Revive TPP Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, representatives of 12 TPP nations along with China, Colombia and South Korea gathered in the Chilean city of Vina del Mar to discuss the trade cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region after the US decision to leave the TPP deal.

According to the TeleSUR broadcaster, local protest groups called on social movements and activists to rally against a potential attempt to revive the TPP deal.

The news outlet added that more than 200 organizations, such as the Friends of the Earth, signed an open letter to the officials focusing on a negative impact of the potential trade deal and warning against using the TPP as a model for a new trade agreement.

In February 2016, 12 Pacific countries signed the TPP agreement, however, the deal remained unratified by the United States and most other signatories. On January 23, 2017, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP and therefore putting the future of the project into question.