MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to TeleSur media outlet, the protesters gathered at the Congress building in Buenos Aires and headed to the Ministry of Education. The teachers urged the country's government to abandon its decision on handing decision-making authority on minimum wage policies for teachers over to local authorities and discuss the issue at the national level.

While the inflation in Argentina amounts for over 40 percent, the majority of local governments proposed teachers an 18-percent payment increase that would be paid in four parts, meaning the teacher would receive about $16 per month each quarter.

The Confederation of Education Workers of the Argentine Republic (CTERA) and the Argentine Union of Private Teachers have repeatedly tried to reach an agreement with the authorities, though unsuccessfully.