15:20 GMT +306 March 2017
    FARC guerilla

    Monuments Made of FARC Guerrillas' Weapons to Be Erected at UN Headquarters

    © Photo: Oleg Yasinsky
    Latin America
    14710

    Members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia have been handing their weapons over to the United Nations as part of the peace agreement they signed with the Colombian government on November 24, 2016, to end Latin America’s longest-running armed conflict.

    In an interview with Sputnik Mundo, Camilo González Posso, the Director of the Center for Memory, Peace and Reconciliation in Bogota, said the process symbolizes the end of the political transition in Colombia.

    “By May 30 FARC will cease to exist as a military organization and will become a political movement,” Camilo González Posso said.

    “This is a cardinal change. We can already feel the end of this war, which has been going on for over 50 years now. The road to peace will not be easy though as those accustomed to war could try to reconsider the peace accords after the 2018 elections. We must make every effort to cement the peace process,” he emphasized.

    This Aug. 16, 2016 photo shows two portraits of Johana, one of her holding a weapon while in uniform for the 32nd front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia
    © AP Photo/ Fernando Vergara
    FARC Rebels Will Surrender Weapons To Government March 1
    The surrendered arms will be handed over to the Colombian government and will then be melted into three monuments of peace to be erected at the UN headquarters in New York, and also in Colombia and in Cuba, where the four years of peace talks between the guerrillas and the Colombian government were held.

    Dr. Posso said that this would be “a highly symbolic gesture,” “a message of peace” and a reminder that “politics are not made with arms or business deals.”

    On November 24, 2016, the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace agreement to end the armed standoff that raged for over fifty years and claimed the lives of more than 200,000 people.

    In keeping with the peace deal FARC has until the end of summer to disarm and become a political party.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      I have always thought of the UN as being an extravagant frat house, now they have gone and removed all doubt about that idea.
