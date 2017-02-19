Sitting Ecuador Leader Correa Rules Out Run-Off in Presidential Vote

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Correa made a statement after casting a ballot in the Ecuadorian capital city of Quito, according to Noticiero Digital.

"Some people will do everything for the election to go into a runoff despite evidence to the contrary in opinion polls," he said.

A total of 12.8 million are expected to vote in the election, which is mandatory. They will choose from eight candidates.

The frontrunner is Lenin Moreno, former vice-president and member of Correa’s center-left PAIS Alliance party. He is challenged by conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Social Christian candidate Cynthia Viteri.

A runoff will be called on April 2 if none of the contenders secures 50 percent of all votes or scores 40 percent while leading their closest opponent by 10 percent. Correa will stand down on May 24 after a decade in office.