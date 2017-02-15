Dominican Journalists Killed During Live Radio Broadcast (VIDEO)

The deadly shooting occurred on February 14, when one of the journalists was broadcasting a news program via Facebook Live. Gunshots and screams can be heard at the end of the video.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf Russian Remembrance Day of Journalists Killed in Line of Duty

According to the Peru 21 newspaper, an unknown man entered the radio studio and opened fire without saying a word. Two journalists were shot dead: presenter Luis Manuel Medina and producer Leo Martinez. The radio station's secretary Dayaba Garcia was also injured and has undergone emergency surgery, according to local authorities.

Police have already arrested three people suspected of involvement in the shooting.

In August 2015, reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were killed during a live TV report in Virginia, US.