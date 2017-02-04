MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The hike in prices, planned for February 4, was put off for two weeks on Friday, until February 17, the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit said.

"The recent evolution of the exchange rate and the international price of gasoline have created the conditions to keep the maximum prices unchanged during the indicated period," the ministry said in a Friday statement, as quoted by El Pais.

Gas prices went up by about 20 percent starting from January 1 in Mexico. This triggered mass unrest and looting of stores in various states in the country. Hundreds of people have been arrested. At least six people have reportedly died as a result of the protests.