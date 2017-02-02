Six People Shot in Southern Mexico's Guerrero State

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The bodies of six people with gunshot wounds were found on the road between Mochitlan and Lagunillas in the state of Guerrero. Police are working on the scene.

On Tuesday, eight people, including two children, were kidnapped by armed assailants who attacked several houses in Guerrero's Chacotla.

The Guerrero state has one of Mexico's highest crime rates. Forty three students disappeared in Mexico’s Guerrero state in September, 2014. They were abducted and killed after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in the city of Iguala. Evidence later emerged local police and army were involved in the kidnappings.