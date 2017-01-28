Register
28 January 2017
    A Russian emergencies ministry's Il-76 plane

    Russian Emergencies Ministry Sends Il-76 Jet to Fight Wildfires in Chile

    Latin America
    According to ministry’s press service, Russian Emergencies Ministry sent on Saturday an Il-76 plane in order to help Chile to fight with wildfires.

    Valparaiso (Chile)
    Alessio Trerotoli
    Wildfires in Chilean Valparaiso Burn 100 Houses, Injure 19 People - Reports
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent on Saturday an Il-76 plane in order to help Chile to fight with wildfires, the ministry’s press service said.

    "By an order of the Russian Federation’s government and on the request of the Chilean party the Russian Emergencies Ministry sent an Il-76 jet to the Republic of Chile where because of the dry weather and strong wind a state of emergency over wildfires was declared in six regions (Valparaiso, Libertador General Bernardo O'Higgins, Maule, Bio Bio, La Araucania and Metropolitana de Santiago)," the press service said.

    The plane is equipped with spray tanks that can discharge up to 42 metric tons of water.

    "The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s crew is prepared for a work under heavy conditions, has a great experience of fighting wildfires and participated many times in liquidating [consequences of] emergency situations in the Russian Federation and abroad," the Emergencies Ministry said.

    The Russian jet would be used in the areas with the most difficult situation, the ministry added.

