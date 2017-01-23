Thousands Reportedly Rally in Mexico Against President, Gas Prices Surge

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The protesters gathered in front of government buildings in the capital, with more demonstrations taking place in Guadalajara and Villahermosa, TeleSUR broadcaster reported on Sunday.

© AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo Demonstrators Protest Against Trump in Mexico City on Inauguration Day

The protests that began in early January have led to at least six deaths and hundreds of arrests.

Gas prices went up by about 20 percent starting from January 1 in Mexico. This triggered mass unrest and looting of stores in various states in the country.

The price deregulation was announced on December 27, 2016, and is expected to end the state monopoly in oil production and benefit economy in the long run.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!