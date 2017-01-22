Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Hits Southern Mexico - EMSC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tremors were registered at 7:53 p.m. local time on Saturday (01:53 GMT on Sunday) near the municipality of Mapastepec in Chiapas, Mexico, close to the border with Guatemala.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 163 kilometers (about 101 miles).
There are no reports about damages and victims.
