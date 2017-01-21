Register
    A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish Trump, respect migrants during a march called by a local women's movement against U.S. President Donald Trump in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

    Demonstrators Protest Against Trump in Mexico City on Inauguration Day

    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    Latin America
    Topic:
    Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the US (38)
    15403

    Hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrators have gathered in Mexico City, where a fake "wall" was constructed in front of the US Embassy in Mexico City.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The "wall" was made using cardboard boxes and was covered with anti-Trump slogans.

    The Friday demonstration was organized by the Mexican Workers’ Party.

    A view of offices at the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Coombs/File Photo
    Anti-Trump Protests Held in London During Inauguration
    On Friday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. In his inauguration speech on Friday, Trump reaffirmed his goal to protect US borders, pledged to rebuild the United States and to purchase American goods and employ American citizens.

    Anti-Trump protests were held across the United States on Friday. Numerous organizations and groups throughout the United States joined forces to mark the inauguration of the 45th American president with demands for renewed commitment to the diversity of cultural, political and social values.

    Topic:
    Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the US (38)

      jas
      All people who want the US to give them special consideration. Not one of them thinking about others or of a broad community. Just their own selfish purposes. And no, not everyone is like that. Many voters (over 60 million) want good things for everyone. They want everyone to be treated well, not just some privileged group or "minority". I can guarantee that the multiculturalists will not give a damn about minorities when white Christians are a minority in the US. Affirmative Action and all of the rest will mysteriously vanish.
