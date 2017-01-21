Demonstrators Protest Against Trump in Mexico City on Inauguration Day

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The "wall" was made using cardboard boxes and was covered with anti-Trump slogans.
The Friday demonstration was organized by the Mexican Workers’ Party.
Anti-Trump protests were held across the United States on Friday. Numerous organizations and groups throughout the United States joined forces to mark the inauguration of the 45th American president with demands for renewed commitment to the diversity of cultural, political and social values.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All people who want the US to give them special consideration. Not one of them thinking about others or of a broad community. Just their own selfish purposes. And no, not everyone is like that. Many voters (over 60 million) want good things for everyone. They want everyone to be treated well, not just some privileged group or "minority". I can guarantee that the multiculturalists will not give a damn about minorities when white Christians are a minority in the US. Affirmative Action and all of the rest will mysteriously vanish.
jas