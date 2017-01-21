Demonstrators Protest Against Trump in Mexico City on Inauguration Day

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The "wall" was made using cardboard boxes and was covered with anti-Trump slogans.

The Friday demonstration was organized by the Mexican Workers’ Party.

© REUTERS/ Kevin Coombs/File Photo Anti-Trump Protests Held in London During Inauguration

On Friday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. In his inauguration speech on Friday, Trump reaffirmed his goal to protect US borders, pledged to rebuild the United States and to purchase American goods and employ American citizens.

Anti-Trump protests were held across the United States on Friday. Numerous organizations and groups throughout the United States joined forces to mark the inauguration of the 45th American president with demands for renewed commitment to the diversity of cultural, political and social values.

