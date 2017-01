© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Over 90 Journalists Killed in 2016 - International Federation of Journalists

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The 38-year-old journalist was shot at multiple times by several people on Tuesday, the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas said in its blog on Wednesday.

According to La Prensa, Igor Abisai Padilla Chavez was filming a commercial when he got a call to leave the shop. Outside, four people opened fire at him, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Honduran journalist was reportedly in the process of filming a second movie about violence against reporters at the time of his murder.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!