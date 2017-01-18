Total of 13 People Killed in Road Accident in Bolivia

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – A passenger bus heading from the city of Tarija to Cochabamba has overturned.

“As a result of the accident 32 people were injured – that is validated information – and 13 other people were killed including five men, six women and two children,” Lafuente said, as quoted by the ABI news agency.

A brake system failure is believed to have caused the accident.

