Blast at Pemex Processing Plant Kills One Worker, Injures Several Others

"This accident caused the intoxication of three workers of Pemex, who were carrying out maintenance work, and the unfortunate death of one of them," the company said in a statement a copy of which was released on its official Twitter account.
The explosion was caused by a leakage of hydrogen sulfide at the U-501 refinery.
"There were no effects on the refinery which continues to operate on a regular basis," Pemex said in its statement.
Local media reports say the number of injured in the explosion stands at 9, two of them have been hospitalized.
