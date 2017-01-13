Blast at Pemex Processing Plant Kills One Worker, Injures Several Others

© AFP 2016/ OMAR TORRES No Risk of Oil Spill From Pemex Tanker on Fire in Mexican Gulf

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – An explosion at one of Mexico’s state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) processing plants has led to the death of one of the workers, the company said in a statement.

"This accident caused the intoxication of three workers of Pemex, who were carrying out maintenance work, and the unfortunate death of one of them," the company said in a statement a copy of which was released on its official Twitter account.

The explosion was caused by a leakage of hydrogen sulfide at the U-501 refinery.

"There were no effects on the refinery which continues to operate on a regular basis," Pemex said in its statement.

Local media reports say the number of injured in the explosion stands at 9, two of them have been hospitalized.