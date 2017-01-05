Mexico City Authorities Deploy 9,000 Police Officers at Gas Price Protests

© Flickr/ CarlosVanVegas Mexican President Replaces Head of Police Amid Scandal Involving Officers

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Additional police forces, sent under orders from Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera, would "guarantee the free expression of ideas," TeleSUR broadcaster reported, citing a statement of the Mexico City's police department.

Mexico has reportedly been engulfed in numerous protests, including demonstrations, lootings and roadblocks, since gas prices spiked on Sunday.

According to the outlet, the heads of several other municipalities said they would not use security forces, with Javier Corral, the governor of Chihuahua, showing support for the protesters and a few others expressing concern over the price hike, nearing 20 percent.

The price deregulation was announced on December 27, 2016, and is expected to end the state monopoly in oil production and benefit economy in the long run.

