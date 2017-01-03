Register
01:38 GMT +303 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People are transported to greet the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Colon, Cuba, November 30, 2016.

    Thousands of Cubans Partaking in Parade Dedicated to Revolutionary Forces Win

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 15430

    Hundreds of thousands of Cubans participated in the military parade which took place Monday in Havana and was dedicated to the victory of the Cuban Revolution.

    HAVANA (Sputnik) — Cadets of various military schools as well as representatives of the Armed Forces and the Interior Ministry marched the streets of the Cuban capital. The parade was headed by the representatives of the Cuban youth. Later they were joined by the residents of the city with their families, war veterans, as well as workers and representatives of social and political organizations. They carried placards with the words of commitment to the values ​​of the Cuban Revolution.

    Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez shakes hands with Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak next to European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini after signing a EU-Cuba Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement in Brussels, Belgium December 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Trump's Threats to Cuba May 'Provoke Closer Relations' Between EU, Havana - Spanish FM
    Jennifer Bejo, the chairman of University students federation (FEU), during the parade reported on the ratification of the agreement according to which the Cuban youth would continue to work on the implementation of the ideas of the Cuban Revolution. She stressed that Havana would keep on defending its revolutionary anti-imperialist ideals and support the struggle for the liberation of peoples.

    Anais Garcia, the president of Havana pioneers organization, also made an appearance at the parade and said he was proud of the opportunity to honor the memory of Fidel Castro, calling him "the greatest pioneer."

    On December 2, 1956, a group of revolutionaries led by Castro returned to Cuba from exile in Mexico on a small yacht called the Granma, landing in the province of Oriente. The group grew to become the Rebel Army, which launched a guerrilla war against the regime.

    On January 2, 1959, they left from Santiago de Cuba to Havana. Back then the revolutionaries traveled more than a thousand kilometers in less than a week, entering the Cuban capital on January 8.

    Related:

    US, Cuban Agencies Agree to Cooperate on Climate Research - Embassy
    Giving It a Shot: Cuba Offers to Pay Off $276 Mln Debt to Czech Republic in Rum
    Russia, Cuba Sign Deal on Exchanging Convicts – Source
    Tags:
    revolution, military, parade, Havana, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok