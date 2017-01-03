Thousands of Cubans Partaking in Parade Dedicated to Revolutionary Forces Win

HAVANA (Sputnik) — Cadets of various military schools as well as representatives of the Armed Forces and the Interior Ministry marched the streets of the Cuban capital. The parade was headed by the representatives of the Cuban youth. Later they were joined by the residents of the city with their families, war veterans, as well as workers and representatives of social and political organizations. They carried placards with the words of commitment to the values ​​of the Cuban Revolution.

Jennifer Bejo, the chairman of University students federation (FEU), during the parade reported on the ratification of the agreement according to which the Cuban youth would continue to work on the implementation of the ideas of the Cuban Revolution. She stressed that Havana would keep on defending its revolutionary anti-imperialist ideals and support the struggle for the liberation of peoples.

Anais Garcia, the president of Havana pioneers organization, also made an appearance at the parade and said he was proud of the opportunity to honor the memory of Fidel Castro, calling him "the greatest pioneer."

On December 2, 1956, a group of revolutionaries led by Castro returned to Cuba from exile in Mexico on a small yacht called the Granma, landing in the province of Oriente. The group grew to become the Rebel Army, which launched a guerrilla war against the regime.

On January 2, 1959, they left from Santiago de Cuba to Havana. Back then the revolutionaries traveled more than a thousand kilometers in less than a week, entering the Cuban capital on January 8.