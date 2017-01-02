Havana to Host Parade Dedicated to 60th Anniversary of Granma Expedition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 2, 1956, a group of revolutionaries led by Castro returned to Cuba from exile in Mexico on a small yacht called the Granma, landing in the province of Oriente. The group grew to become the Rebel Army, which launched a guerrilla war against the regime. The ceremonies dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Granma's landing had been postponed for a month due to Castro's death on November 25, 2016.

According to the organizers, the parade will feature a replica of the Granma yacht and Rebel Army columns.

Units of the Cuban army, including, tank divisions, special Navy troops, and the border patrols will also join the parade.