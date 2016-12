MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kyriakos Amiridis was last heard from on Monday after travelling to Rio de Janeiro from Brasilia for New Year celebrations at Brazil’s famous Copacabana beach, the BBC reported.

The broadcaster reported that forensic experts were conducting tests to identify the body.

The 59-year-old was staying at a suburb of Nova Iguacu, where the charred remnants of the car were found under a flyover on a motorway leading to the seaside resort.

