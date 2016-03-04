Brazil Police Detain Ex-President Lula da Silva Over Corruption Inquiry

Brazilian police have detained country’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as part of a huge graft probe into the national oil company's Petrobras activities, local media reported Friday, citing the Federal Police officers.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, police raided the former state leader’s house and took him for questioning.

Lula, who was in power from 2003 to 2010, is said to have benefited from the kick-back scheme, which helped the ex-president become the owner of luxurious real estate objects.

In a statement on their website, the police said they were carrying out 44 judicial orders, including 33 search warrants and 11 arrest warrants, as part of the so-called Operation Car Wash, without providing the names of the targeted individuals.

The anti-corruption and money laundering operation involved some 200 police and 30 auditors from federal tax office.