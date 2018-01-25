Five 2018 World Cup Stores to Open in Russia’s Kazan

FIFA and the "Russia-2018" organizing committee are planning to open 3 to 5 official 2018 World Cup stores in every city where the football matched will take place.

The stores will be open by June 2018. The first official store opened in Moscow’s Central Kids Store on December 12. The football matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held in eleven Russian cities.

Kazan will reportedly enjoy the opening of five stores.

The city will host the following matches:

France – Australia (June 16)

Spain — Iran (June 20);

Poland — Colombia (24 June);

Germany — South Korea (June 27);

The capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan will also host the matches of 1/8 finals and quarterfinals.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev View of the Kazan kremlin from Volga Rive



