Register
06:49 GMT04 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Structural Organization of the Human Body

    'We Are Trying to Mimic the Body’s Pain Responses,' Engineering Professor Says

    © CC0
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079995131_0:-1:1281:720_1200x675_80_0_0_3ec13e757c315d47fe8dee5d9928e9b2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202009031080358067-we-are-trying-to-mimic-the-bodys-pain-responses-engineering-professor-says/

    Scientists have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain stimuli just like real skin. This aims to pave the way for better prosthetics, smarter robotics and non-invasive alternatives to skin grafts. Professor Mad-hu Bhas-karan from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology told us more about this new prototype.

    Sputnik: Could you tell me a bit more about this new skin prototype?

    Mad-hu Bhas-karan: So what we have innovated is electronic skin, and that reacts to real-life stimuli of pressure and temperature, and a combination of these, which could also be felt as pain.

    So the combination of the skin with the brain mimicking electronics is what’s allowing us to recreate the entire process of how the skin senses an external stimulus, it sends a message to the brain, and then the brain then signals something to initiate a response.

    Sputnik: Why is it important to develop medical devices that mimic human pain responses?

    Mad-hu Bhas-karan: You know, that's an interesting question because we live in a world where we've been spending decades of research on trying to minimize pain. So here's something which is trying to mimic our body's pain responses, but to put simply the only way that we'd wanted to do that was that's the only way we can actually make competence and devices, which respond similarly to the human body.

    So mimicking a pain response is one way to show the capability of our skin to actually recognize the threshold from the stimuli. Now the pain is what we feel when a stimulus goes beyond the particular limit. Our skin is feeling stimuli all the time and we don't react to every single stimulus all the time.

    But when it exceeds a particular threshold, we react to it very differently. And everyone's skin sensitivity is different. For instance, sunburnt skin is extra sensitive. So the fact that this electronic skin has the ability to actually react to external stimuli based on those thresholds, is what really makes it special.

    Sputnik: How will these developments help people who need prosthetics in the future?

    Phone
    © CC0
    Russian Technology to Allow Charging Gadgets From Your Own Body
    Mad-hu Bhas-karan: So if you look at prosthetics, or the focus on it has been very much about the motor responses. So if you have a prosthetic arm, the focus on it has been to make sure that you have control in your arm to grab a particular object or to do things with your hands that they might want to do.

    So it enhances people's lives quite significantly, but then it doesn't really have the skin likeability. So for instance, if the person with the prosthetic limb is touching any hot surface or is you know, going dangerously close to something which is very sharp and might damage the limb, the arm is not really going to sense that.

    So having the ability to use the skin along with the prosthetic arm I think will bring it closer to a real-life limb. 

    Tags:
    engineering, professor, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Melbourne, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse