Register
07:47 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Estimated 237 Million Medication Errors in England Kills 1,700 People Annually, New Study Shows

    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/10/1079641052_0:125:3120:1880_1200x675_80_0_0_770804bfe54e0e7efd59a73c1ceb3e88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202006181079641094-estimated-237-million-medication-errors-in-england-kills-1700-people-annually-new-study-shows/

    A "system failure", throughout the process in providing medication, at hospitals, primary care facilities and care homes, is unnecessarily costing people's health and well-being, according to Professor Rachel Elliot who co-author a new study on medication error in England.

    Tens of millions of mistakes throughout the process of providing medication in England result in avoidable costs to the NHS of upwards of £98 million and at least 1700 lost lives, every year, according to a new peer-reviewed study, published in the British Medical Journal.

    Rachel Elliot, Professor of Health Economics at the University of Manchester, who co-authored the report Economic analysis of the prevalence and clinical and economic burden of medication error in England, explained to Sputnik why the system of prescribing and delivering medication is what needs to be addressed rather than simply blaming individual healthcare workers.

    Sputnik: What are the increasingly complex healthcare needs that appear to be fuelling medication error within the England?

    Professor Rachel Elliott: Medication error is a global problem, not confined to England or Europe. High quality data recording systems in the NHS in England mean that we have a good idea of the level of some types of medication errors.

    Increasingly complex medical needs, and the introduction of many new medications, have resulted in Adverse Drug Events being recognised as a key global issue. This has led to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Third Global Patient Safety Challenge: Medication Without Harm. It aims to reduce the global level of severe, avoidable harm related to medications by 50% between 2017 and 2022.

    Increasingly complex needs are mainly due to the increased prevalence of chronic illness managed by medicines (hypertension, ischaemic heart disease, asthma and COPD, type 2 diabetes, different type of arthritis, mental health conditions, chronic pain, dementia) in an ageing population, with increased prevalence of multimorbidity, such that many people are taking multiple medicines for multiple conditions.

    Sputnik: How exactly did you determine whether a medical error was “minor”, “moderate” or had the potential to cause “serious harm”?

    Professor Rachel Elliott: Linking errors to harm requires information about which errors persist through the medication use process, and the impact on patients and healthcare utilisation. Studies identified through our rapid systematic review of recent UK-based studies found very little good quality data that linked harm to errors. This is partly due to challenges in following up patients from error to harm, and attributing harm to errors.

    To deal with this evidence gap, studies have ranked errors by subjective judgement of potential of errors to cause harm, some using expert panel-derived criteria to divide errors into “minor”, “moderate”, or “severe”. This approach does not allow estimation of harm that has occurred but can help to understand what errors could lead to the most severe harm. Five of the studies we used to estimate error prevalence assessed the proportion of errors with potential to cause minor, moderate or severe harm.

    We used the data from multiple studies, based on their judgement of whether an error could cause “minor”, “moderate”, or “severe” harm. See below for an illustration:

    Study Method for determining the severity of errors Examples of mild errors Examples of moderate errors Examples of severe errors
    PRACTICE A panel of 5 judges assessed each error using a visual analogue scale from zero to 10, then classified errors with scores 0-2 as minor, 3-7 as moderate, 8-10 as severe 1-year-old girl prescribed amoxicillin 123mg/ml suspension twice during the same consultation. One was for 2.5ml TDS for one week, and the other for 5ml for one week 64-year-old patient was prescribed ibuprofen 400mg to be taken three times daily after a road accident. No concomitant medication was prescribed for gastric protection. Patient also on aspirin for peripheral vascular disease. 62-year-old patient with documented allergy to penicillin; prescribed a course of oral flucloxacillin.

    Sputnik: Why do you think care homes have the highest prevalence of medication error compared to the other health care sectors such as hospitals?

    Professor Rachel Elliott: The prescribing error rate is similar to that in hospitals. People in care homes are generally an older, frail population, with a much increased prevalence of multimorbidity, such that many people are taking multiple medicines for multiple chronic and acute conditions. Therefore, there is more opportunity for error than in community dwelling primary care patients.

    Sputnik: Your study says that “Error rates are lowest in primary care, but because of the sector's size, these account for nearly 4 out of every 10”. Can you explain this further?

    Professor Rachel Elliott: The error rates are lowest, but the vast majority of prescribing activity takes place in primary care. In our supplementary appendix, we reported that 1,104 million items were dispensed in primary care in 2016.7 Therefore, this means that even a low error rate translates into larger total numbers of errors.

    Sputnik: What are the limits in terms of how you have conducted your study?

    Professor Rachel Elliott: As we note in our report there are four key limitations on the estimates of burden of errors:

    (1) the assumption that avoidable Adverse Drug Reaction/Adverse Drug Event correspond to medication errors,

    (2) generalisability of the source studies to the NHS,

    (3) lack of primary data to inform estimates, and

    (4) assumptions about the valuation of healthcare resource use associated with errors.

    Sputnik: Is there a stage in the process, ie point of administration, prescription or dispensing, which is easiest to tackle medication error, and why?

    Professor Rachel Elliott: I cannot state that there is an easiest point in the process to tackle error. It is necessary to know where the errors occur and why they occur if we want to tackle error. There are many causes of error, some individual, and local, some organisational.

    Sputnik: What needs to be done in order to reduce medication error?

    Professor Rachel Elliott: Three key things:

    (1) We need to facilitate routine data collection of clinically important errors and link them to outcome data to allow identification of priority areas for targeting interventions. The UK is a world leader in research in this area, and also has extensive high-quality primary care and secondary care data sources, that if harnessed and integrated, could already be used to record errors in some parts of the medication use process, particularly prescribing and monitoring, and link them to outcomes.

    (2) Interventions to identify and reduce medication errors need to be designed and implemented thoughtfully given that the medicines use process is such a significant part of day-to-day work. One approach that is popular is Clinical decision support systems which consist of point-of-care alerts to clinicians that relates to prescribing that may be hazardous or inappropriate.

    More complex interventions such as the PINCER intervention, an education and outreach intervention combined with practice-level error report generation, which consisted of pharmacists working with prescribers, have been shown to be effective and cost-effective, but can be costly and time consuming so need to be applied thoughtfully.

    (3) Another important development that is needed is to change the culture around reporting errors. We know that current self-reporting systems are thought to detect only 7-15% of all incidents including medication errors.

    It is clear from the work carried out in this report that medication errors are a system failure, so the third action should focus on changing cultures to remove personal blame, which will improve self-reporting figures, and allow systems to be improved.

    Related:

    Medical Errors Kill Equivalent of Orlando Population Each Year in the US
    Every 8 Minutes One US Child Experiences Medication Error: Study
    Tags:
    care home, care facility, healthcare, United Kingdom, National Health Service (NHS), health, prescription medication, medications
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse