Register
20:27 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Mortuary employees use disinfectant standing outside an elderly residence following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

    Management of the Corona Crisis in Belgium is Worse Than Elsewhere – Belgian Flemish MEP

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (60)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107895/43/1078954339_0:53:3077:1783_1200x675_80_0_0_e3ba2d51db0e2271dc6072b2a50ffd69.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202004141078954451-management-of-the-corona-crisis-in-belgium-is-worse-than-elsewhere/

    While Belgium’s French- and Dutch-speaking regions are getting unequal amounts of the European coronavirus relief funds, right-wing politicians have criticised the country’s government and EU officials for their approach to handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Gerolf Annemans, a member of the European Parliament’s Identity and Democracy Group and who represents Belgium’s Flemish Interest party, has shared his views on the current political and epidemiological situation.

    Sputnik:  Belgium has had its share of coronavirus-related problems lately, with more than 31 thousand infected and more than 4 thousand deaths due to COVID-19 so far. How would you describe the current situation in your country?

    Gerolf Annemans: It’s worse than elsewhere, especially in the care centres where older people live. The death rate is spectacularly high now and the situation is due to the fact that there is no political authority in Belgium. There was a government until November 2018. Then this government collapsed and we went through new elections in May 2019. A caretaker government was kept in place. They were unable to form a new government after these elections. So, the caretaker government stayed in place till the corona crisis in 2020, still without any new government.

    So, we are now in a situation where we are a year and a half without a new elected government. And soon it will be two years. Now, what they did was abuse the corona crisis to force the parliament to accept the caretaker government as a real government. What I’m saying is that Belgium has no democratic government. The government is composed of ministers representing one party. Apart from one other tiny party, we are speaking of a dominance of 11 ministers of the 14 being members of the liberal party of Mr Verhofstadt and Mr Michel.

    So the EU dominance is complete, because we are governed by the “EU fanatics’ minority”.  You cannot hide that managing the corona crisis is actually impossible. And that’s why the numbers and the situation with managing the corona crisis is worse than anywhere else.

    Sputnik: In March the EU had announced that it will spend 37 billion Euros on COVID-19 relief union-wide, with Belgium being entitled to €37 million. It’s expected that the French-speaking Wallonia region will be getting two thirds of the financial aid package, while the Dutch-speaking Flanders will receive only one third. In your opinion, how fair is that?

    Gerolf Annemans: The distribution of the EU money towards Belgium was always, since many-many years – unjust and based on criteria that has to do with square meters and square kilometres rather than with population. So the Flemish majority always gets less money than the Walloon population. This is an old situation that has never been changed by any government and the EU fanatism of those who are in government obliges them to accept these constant situations.

    So, with corona money to Belgium, they are following the same criteria as always, which is unjust, because the vast majority of corona victims are in Flanders, like the vast majority of the people are in Flanders. But the EU doesn’t care. And Flemish complaints are always “killed” by the fact that our Flemish politicians are cooperating with the European Union, accepting the European Union’s injustice. That is why in the May 2019 elections a tiny majority of the Flemish voted to change that.

    But, as I explained, Belgium’s government is based on an old government – the caretaker government that now is almost two years without a majority. This government in Belgium has 38 seats out of 150 [in the House of Representatives]. Don’t forget that.

    Sputnik: Do you think that the EU could have, or, perhaps, should increase its control over how its members are handling the COVID-19 pandemic domestically. Is there a need for more of an "EU presence" on the ground?

    Gerolf Annemans: I wrote a column on that. I explained that if the European Union was absent – it could have been a good thing in principle, because the European Union is a centralized state, and if we learned one thing from this crisis, it’s that large entities – even the United States of America, go back to smaller entities. And in governing lower entities, especially in Europe, it is better not to let this be governed by the European Union. For God’s sake, please don’t, the European Union is a disaster.

    And if we would have managed this – closing borders and telling people to stay home, if we managed this by the European Union – it would have been a disaster. The European Union is addicted to immigration; it’s addicted to open borders. When the corona crisis started, the only thing [President of the European Commission Ursula] von der Leyen did was plead for open borders. So, they are addicted to the wrong things. Let the European Union with their centralized state concept stay out of this.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (60)
    Tags:
    Europe, management, coronavirus, COVID-19, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse