Register
18:31 GMT13 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Belgian police march against demonstrators during unrest in Brussels on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017

    Brussels MP on Anderlecht Riots: COVID-19 Difficulties 'Are Not a Good Excuse to Start Riots'

    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105944/98/1059449847_0:233:4464:2744_1200x675_80_0_0_0012c9a567c2f1f9f2120c7b2957277f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202004131078940080-brussels-mp-on-anderlecht-riots-covid-19-difficulties-are-not-a-good-excuse-to-start-riots/

    An angry mob destroyed four police cars and threw stones at law enforcement officers as street riots broke out in a south-western suburb of the Belgian capital on Saturday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

    On Friday, 10 April police officers in Anderlecht, a south-western suburb of Brussels, went on pursuit after two suspects who reportedly violated both traffic laws and coronavirus quarantine rules. One of the suspects – a 19-year-old man named Adil – crashed his scooter into a police car and died on the scene.

    Street riots broke out the following day near Clemenceau metro station, with law enforcement using water cannons to disperse the rioters who, apparently, sought revenge for the man’s death.

    Brussels MP Dominiek Lootens-Stael, who represents the right-wing Flemish Interest party, has shared his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Acts of civil unrest have been happening in Brussels every once in a while. In 2017, similar attacks happened because some people were celebrating a victory of the Moroccan national football team, which eventually got out of control and led to looting. In your opinion, who is responsible for Saturday’s riots?

    Dominiek Lootens-Stael: Well, first of all, we must say, that’s the youths of foreign origin – mostly Maghreb origin. And it’s always the same story: they are looking for a good moment to organise riots, so they can stay bosses in their neighbourhoods. And then you see all kinds of explanations: that they are in a difficult situation, that they have difficulties now because of the coronavirus, staying inside is difficult for these young people, and so on.

    But, we must say, that this situation is difficult for everyone. It’s difficult for our young people as well. So, I don’t believe this is a good excuse for them to start riots, to attack police, to destroy cars, to make fires, to steal a weapon, to shoot with it. So I believe there is no excuse for this, especially in the situation in which we are today.

    Sputnik: You mentioned specifically that the rioters were "of foreign origin", while Belgian mainstream media uses a broader term – "Brussels youths" – to describe them. Why is this happening?

    Dominiek Lootens-Stael: It’s a political game, they know very well that when they tell the truth, people will make the right conclusion and they will vote for the only party that wants to put an end to these kinds of situations. So, they are not telling the truth, they are using this “newspeak”, new terms, for not telling the truth and not telling the things like they are. But everyone who follows things a little bit knows that when they speak about “youths” – in fact, they are talking about youths of foreign origin.

    Sputnik: Over the course of the weekend it was reported that over 100 suspects were taken into custody in connection with the riots, and, yet, we hear that many of them have already been released. What do you think about the way that the police and the judicial authorities handled the situation?

    Dominiek Lootens-Stael: I think the police did what they could. We must always take into consideration the difficult situation in which police are, when they are working very good, but there will always be criticism of certain kinds of policies from politicians. So they have to be very careful. But, I believe that in these circumstances they have done a good job.

    But next to it, the justice department has to do its work also, and there is a big problem, because these young people, these young criminals, have been released almost immediately, and you see that, for instance, senior citizens who are in a park sitting on a bench – they get a fine of 250 euros nowadays, and these young criminals, who have destroyed lots of materials of our community – they are not punished, they are released almost immediately.

    ​Sputnik: We've already seen all sorts of reactions to the Anderlecht unrest, with the Minister of Brussels and Youth Benjamin Dalle sounding almost supportive of the rioters, saying that the reason for their behaviour is frustration among the youth. What do you think about the reaction of the politicians?

    Dominiek Lootens-Stael: Certain politicians send out reactions that I believe are a disgrace. First of all, there was the mayor of Anderlecht, who said that there has to be an investigation into the death of the young boy the evening before – a situation for which the young man was totally responsible himself because he was a fugitive in a police pursuit. In my eyes it is very, very clear: when police want to check someone – you have to listen, you have to show your documents, and not leave the place where it’s happening.

    Then you have the member of the Brussels Parliament from the N-VA (New Flemish Alliance) party, who is always putting things in a strange kind of perspective and saying that “these guys are members of our community”, and so on. Well, I believe they are not members of the community and their own choice: when you act like that – then you cannot be part of the community, you’re against the community. When you don’t respect the laws, the police orders – you’re not a member of the community anymore.

    And then, at the end, there is a member of our government – Pascal Smet – who said that we need a real strong investigation into the way of the police work. So, he’s really attacking the police – while they are in a very difficult situation, when we are in the coronavirus' time.

    Just like most other European nations, Belgium is currently in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with strict measures such as social distancing in place and enforced until 19 April. Citizens are prohibited from all sorts of outdoor activities, including public gatherings and non-essential trips.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, riot, police, Brussels, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse