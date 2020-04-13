Watch Riot Erupt in Brussels Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Sunday reported that at least 43 people had been arrested for taking part in a riot that erupted in the Brussels neighbourhood of Anderlecht.
The riot started following the death of a 19-year-old man identified as Adil, who crashed a scooter into a police car on Friday after evading a law enforcement check.
Following the incident, people gathered for a rally despite the current lockdown.
Riots in #Brussels (Belgium)pic.twitter.com/KPbASi8GDq— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) April 11, 2020
According to Patrick Evenepoel, the head of police for Anderlecht, police didn't intervene until some of the protesters started arming themselves with stones from a nearby construction site.
C’est chaud en vrai #JusticePourAdil pic.twitter.com/Pjb65kgMyZ— Hassan (@Hassouuuun) April 11, 2020
Adil's family said that they were in no way responsible for the start of the protest and called on people to calm down.
The death of the young man is being investigated by police.
