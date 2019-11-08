'Europe Must Ensure Iran Oil Exports & Bank Transactions' – Iranian Deputy FM

On the side-lines of the 2019 Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik, spoke about how the forthcoming US presidential election could affect the JCPOA.

The deputy minister explained under what conditions the US would return to the Iranian deal, as well as when Iran would return to the uranium enrichment levels that existed before the concluded deal, and what European countries should do to implement the JCPOA.

Sputnik: The US presidential election will be held next year. Some senators and presidential candidates favour a return of the US to the JCPOA. What impact do you believe the US presidential election will have on the Iran nuclear deal?

Abbas Araghchi: The US elections will not affect our programme in any way.

Sputnik: Under what circumstances do you see the possibility of the United States returning to the JCPOA? What are the conditions needed in the US to return to the agreement?

© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI An Iranian security official, dressed in protective clothing, walks inside the Uranium Conversion Facility, just outside the city of Isfahan, 410 kilometers, (255 miles), south of the Iranian capital Tehran in this Wednesday, March 30, 2005

Abbas Araghchi: They must again lift all sanctions (against Iran) that they have imposed to this day.

Sputnik: When will Iran return to the uranium enrichment levels that existed before the JCPOA?

Abbas Araghchi: We will be taking action depending on the evolving situation. It is impossible to speak now of any decisions.

Sputnik: What concrete steps do you expect from Europe in order to return to implementing the deal?

Abbas Araghchi: Europe must ensure Iran's interests, the most important of which are Iran's ability to export oil as well as receive through banks payments for oil sales.