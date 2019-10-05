Register
13:53 GMT +305 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Thriller Movie Director Abel Ferrara: Growing Up in America Makes You See Films in Certain Way

    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The 14th American Film Festival is taking place in Moscow from 24 September to 27 October.

    Abel Ferrara, one of the participants of the festival, an American filmmaker, known for his provocative and often controversial content in his films, has spoken about his movies, as well as his attitude towards movie funding and his idea of Buddhism.

    Sputnik: Movie researcher Robin Wood has put forward a theory that horror films always deal with our notions of normality. The protagonist of a horror film is usually in a conflict against the traditional way of life. My question is, why have so many of your movies have been shot in the horror genre? What, if anything, are you protesting?

    Abel Ferrara: I don't know why there's a different answer for each one. We did the 'Body Snatchers,' which was a kind of a sci-fi movie, it was presented to us, and we agreed to do it. Just growing up in America, I think, makes you see films in certain ways, it's cowboy movies, it's police, it's gangster movies… So, when you say that the protagonists are normal persons thrown into this abstract world … All of a sudden, I'm a traditionalist, and now I realise that half of the people are Martians.

    Again, the 'Body Snatchers' is horror, that's a genre, and some of the people I'm talking to are actually Martians, they are not human beings. And it's a great premise for a movie if you think about it. People are exactly what they are, number one, but people are acting like they're something they are not. Like, how do I know you two are journalists? How do you know I'm Abel Ferrara? So, once you take it to the level "am I really from Earth?" once you open your mind, it's like in 'Tommaso'"Okay, this person is your wife; but is she really your wife, is she really your partner?"

    Well, yesterday she was my wife, but that doesn't mean that you're going to be my wife today; maybe I should check with her. Considering how many marriages break up anyway, how many relationships stay the same? Zero. Relationships are constantly changing; so, as a protagonist, you're constantly in a world that's changing, you're changing, and now you've got to focus on that. When you start putting things in a metaphorical secret-agent movie, where I'm really an agent for the CIA acting like a movie director, it's all that kind of stuff.

    Sputnik: Your name is inevitably associated with New York, where the action in most of your films takes place. Apparently, this city means something special to you. Why did you move to Rome, and why does the action in the film "Tommaso" unfold there? 

    Abel Ferrara: I grew up in New York, and I spent a lot of time there. I also spent time in other places; I lived in Los Angeles for a while, I had been working for 15 years before I made three or four movies there. The last movie ... brought me to Rome, and that's when I met Christina, and we had a baby. We just live there now, we're just living there. And also, living in Europe for me, as a filmmaker, is much freer; I can make the films I want to make with the people I want to make them.

    It's much different from the film business in New York or the US. That's one of the reasons I'm in Rome. As for 'Tomasso', the nature of the film is that's it's about a foreigner, an American living in Europe, struggling with the language, struggling with the culture… I'm an Italian of American descent, my family is from the south of Italy. Rome for me is a lifestyle; it's a city that's three thousand years old, so there's culture, and there's the reality; the food is better, which means a lot to me, the mindset is better…

    I just happen to be there. And also, there're certain cities for a filmmaker that are places where films get made, LA, New York, Rome- it's the film set of Southern Europe. 

    Sputnik: Talking about low-budget movies that are also inextricably associated with you, where do you get the funding for your movies? And how do you see the future of low-budget independent cinema?

    Abel Ferrara: For 'Tomasso' we got the money from a friend of mine. Lately, the money in Europe is done through the Ministry; in Italy where I am but also in other countries. So, the European Union really is the source of the funding. The last movie I did was 'Pasolini,' it was in France, some ...in Germany, the last movie was in Germany and in Mexico.

    So, it's a government way of financing movies. But's it's because 'Siberia' has a bigger budget and 'Pasolini' has a bigger budget, 'Tomasso' is not such a big budget. So, I think the future of financing of films, it's by all means possible, via however you can do it, from Netflix and Amazon, the Ministries, rich people, your mother, do it for nothing, use your telephone… however you need to tell your story, you have to put it together. So, it's been that way. The rules of the game are always changing, but the game itself stays the same.

    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    Thriller Movie Director Abel Ferrara

    You have to get the film done, and you have to understand that you need money to make a film and you're on a low budget, so you'd better make sure that your imagination and your desire of what you want to make, fits your capabilities of putting things together. Otherwise, you get frustrated, you imagine films you can't finance; that's really a frustrating and tough place to be.

    Sputnik: Critics say you have a love for low-budget, usually shocking films, in which you explore the next very rotten piece of the "Big Apple". Do you recognise this view of yourself? What do you think about it? How would you like to be perceived?

    Abel Ferrara: This is the perception of so many movies I made in a certain period of my life; but I've been making movies, the last 5 movies I made were documentaries basically, so I don't think [this pertains to all] the movies I'm making. That sounds like something from 25 years ago. At that moment, I was famous for that image, but we all change. Back to your first question, why did I make such a film as 'Tomasso', why not? It was last year, and 'Siberia' was the last film I made; 'Siberia' is different from 'Tomasso.'

    I'd say it might have been true at a certain point. Again, the films that I grew up with, the films that made me want to make movies, were all shocking movies, I grew up with very radical hardcore movies; so, I'm used to very shocking movies, I'm expecting a movie to shock me. But other people are not. Like I'm saying, movies we're seeing now are very censored; [have you seen a movie that has actual real sexuality?] To me, I wouldn't imagine seeing a movie that [did] I wouldn't imagine seeing a movie filming people from the waist up.

    I'm just used to it, it's my semantic language. It's the way it is. So, when I see this other stuff, I feel like I'm watching socially repressed censored images from censored people; and I don't want to be among people who are censored or repressed, who cannot express their real feelings and real emotions as human beings. So, for reasons that they're worried that the film won't be placed on TV, or they're worried about they're not going to get money for it; they're putting every single thing between them and their imagination. So, I don't see 'Tomasso' or any of my films as shocking; they're not as shocking as Siberia or Pasolini.

    Sputnik: In 2007, you adopted Buddhism. Was this a turning point in your life and work? How did this affect your worldview and perception of how and what movies should show and reflect?

    Abel Ferrara: I became Buddhist before 2007. I thought I was a great Buddhist, I thought I was a great meditator. But when you're doing cocaine and heroin, and alcohol and you think you're a great meditator, it doesn't work like that. So, you can't really meditate, you can't think about being a spiritual person until you stop drinking and drugging, especially if you're an addict.

    What happened is that in 2012, when I did become sober and the idea; this delusional thinking I had, that alcohol and drugs were the sources of my being a human being, to make movies and everything, but I couldn't live a life once I was high and drinking. So, once you become [sober], you're not disillusioned any more, you understand where you are, and you're just you. For me, then, when I meditated that made sense; all the teaching I did, all the studying I did, finally made sense.

    So, really, I wasn't a Buddhist until I was sober because you can't be a Buddhist if you're drinking and drugging, you just can't. For me, the Buddhist thing is practice, it's practical; it's seeing the world as it really is, without this overrated thing that someone in Heaven is sitting there, and the world was created, you're being judged. All of that is gone. The key was, for me, that you're not on Earth to suffer.

    That's a really Buddhist thing; once you agree to that, you don't have to believe it, you just agree that none of us was put on Earth to suffer, which is the opposite of Christian beliefs, the whole idea of the cross … You're not here to suffer; so, if you are suffering, you are not seeing the world in a realistic way, I'm talking about self-suffering; most people torture themselves for no reason. So, once you get over that fact, then it makes sense, the meditation and the kind of daily spiritual things. There wasn't any separation between my movies and my life. The movies are just an expression of what we do.

    Tags:
    film festival, Moscow, Russia, director, movie, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse