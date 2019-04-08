Register
18:46 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian women check their mobile telephones at a free Wi-Fi Internet zone in Mumbai (File)

    Digital Media Can Bridge the Gap Between Youngsters of India, Russia - Minister

    © AFP 2019 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Despite the strategic partnership between India and Russia, the younger generations of both countries do not know each other well as was the case during the Soviet times. According to a Russian minister, youth from India and Russia can easily be connected through the use of new technology platforms as they understand and relate to it.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Alexey Volin, Russia's deputy minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, along with a Russian media delegation, visited India recently to build up collaboration between Indian and Russian media. In an interview with Sputnik, the minister explained the importance of media interaction between Russia and India.

    Unlike during the Soviet times, there is a lack of direct contact between the younger generations of both countries and his visit aims to build ways to re-establish the bond between the youngsters of the two allies.

    READ MORE: Sputnik Becomes Partner of National Radio Network of Uruguay RNU

    Sputnik: What is the purpose of your visit?

    Alexey Volin: My main objective to come to India is to provide new impetus for our ties and enhance the cooperation in media spheres. At the present moment, we believe that our ties in the context of Russian-India media exchange are not commensurate with the level of the cooperation which should be between our two great countries who call themselves strategic partners.

    Let me give you an example. Both India and China together with Russia are members of BRICS. But our cooperation with China in the media sphere accounts for more than one hundred or sometimes two hundred events per year. On the other hand, our engagements in India in the media sphere accounts for not more than 10 to 12 events every year. We certainly understand that these numbers are not good enough. We do see the interest for such cooperation not only from people's side but also from the business' side.

    A microphone at Sputnik's radio room at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    SputnikPro Experts Speak Before Young PR Specialists From India
    Sputnik: Can you clarify the ‘business' aspect of Russia-India media cooperation?

    Alexey Volin: We understand that most of the Russian and Indian media houses are business companies. They enrich themselves through ties and communication. That is why we discussed the idea of annual Russian- Indian Forum of Media Representatives which should be held in India and Russia on a turn by turn basis. Two years ago, the first forum was held in Delhi. We can't say that it was a revolution, but there was a good degree of success. We can see that there was a development of ties in the sphere of cinema and in the sphere of the relationship among the TV companies. We are absolutely sure that regular interaction among the main players in the media business will be of mutual benefits to both Russian and Indian markets. 

    READ MORE: Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency Becomes Trendsetter in Media — Official

    Sputnik: What will be the structural form of Russian-India media cooperation? 

    Alexey Volin: We believe that there could be several segments to take this forward. The first is TV and radio development for the modern-era. The second could be news agencies and newspapers. The third could be new media because we see that more and more people are moving towards New Media from traditional media. The forms of communication in the New Media sphere are different from the traditional forms of communication. We should learn from each other — how to operate, how to work, what the young generation wants to see etc. 

    More than half of the population in Russia and India is using messengers and social networks. There is no sense in the traditional press releases. There is no sense in articles written in a bureaucratic language, so-called official reports, official releases, etc, because they don't work and nobody reads it. This is because at the present moment traditional media no longer has the monopoly as the only source of information. Now, the alternative way to reach the brain and hearts of people is to use new communication modalities.

    An exhibition by the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest opened at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society’s Gallery in New Delhi on Friday.
    © Sputnik / Abysher Kumar
    Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Premiers Exhibition in New Delhi
    Sputnik: What is the main idea of communication through new media?

    Alexey Volin: The main idea in new media communication is that it should be short and interesting information, which could be and should be shared by the users of the social network or by the users of messengers. The sharing is the key aspect.  If the content is dull there is no sharing. So we need to use new language styles and we need to teach people to use these new language styles.

    Sputnik: Can you give some examples of new media in Russia?

    Alexey Volin: In Russia, we have very good schools that work on New Media. There is the school of Russia Today (RT) and also of Sputnik for example. On YouTube, RT has more than 6 billion views. This means that RT's content is interesting. It means that the content is being shared. It also means that proper language is being used for speaking with the people. We are ready to discuss with our Indian partners and Indian colleagues on how to use the experience, and on how to train each other. We have an idea and that is to teach Indian journalists when they come to Moscow where they can do special courses in RT and in Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Sputnik Signs Partnership Agreement With India’s Leading News Agency

    Sputnik: Can you talk about new technological platforms?

    Alexey Volin: New technological platforms is another section for the Russian-Indian Forum of Media Representatives. We understand that in the digital sphere for spreading information internationally especially through mobile platforms, we would need new equipment and new gadgets.  It is not enough only to produce content. You need to spread it and you need to find the right technical way to do it.

    If you remember I was speaking about the target audience. We used to say that our target audience is the person at the present moment. Although our final target is a person, there is a target device that takes information to him. Say for example a person has three different devices at his disposal — a tablet, a laptop and a smartphone. These are three targets and each of them needs its own form of content creation and has its own platform.

    Sputnik will share experience with journalists from 34 countries
    © Sputnik /
    Sputnik Shares Experience With Journalists From 34 Countries
    Sputnik: How do you suggest bridging the gap between Indian and Russian journalists?

    Alexey Volin: This would be another section in the Russian-Indian Forum of Media Representatives. Young journalists need to be tapped. Old journalists know everything and they remember the Russian-Indian relationship, the Soviet-Indian ties, the Soviet-Indian development, etc., but the younger generation knows nothing along these lines. Unfortunately, the level of their knowledge, their general knowledge, in particular, is very narrow and low. The only way here is person-to-person contact because they don't believe in the books. They don't believe in words they believe in communication — in personal human communication. So they need to see each other, they need to see the countries in context; they need to see how our daily life is organised. The Russian young journalists should visit India, and the Indian journalists should go to Russia to see with their own eyes and experience the moods and attitudes for themselves.

     

    Related:

    SputnikPro Experts Speak Before Young PR Specialists From India
    The Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to the 2019 Cheltenham Festival
    Sputnik, UAE Official News Agency WAM Sign Memorandum of Understanding
    Matteo Salvini to Sputnik: 'I Don't Make Forecasts, I Look at Numbers'
    Spanish Economist REVEALS to Sputnik Consequences of Euro Introduction
    Tags:
    Soviet, younger generation, media, cooperation, Alexei Volin, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse