Uri Geller Explains Why He Would Never Use His Mind Power to Move Football Again

Sputnik: At what point in your life did you discover you were psychic?
Uri Geller: I discovered my abilities when I was five years old, in Israel, in Tel Aviv, when I was eating soup and suddenly the spoon bent in my hand and actually broke, and that's when I discovered that I had some kind of a unique call it power, call it energy, call it talent.
I showed off with it at school, teachers were mind-blown, kids were amazed and as I grew older I simply developed it more and more, and to make a long story short then I became a famous or well-known all around the world.
Uri Geller: When I get emails; I get emails every day, hundreds of emails and many come from teenagers and kids who ask me, oh please Mr Geller, and teach us how to bend a spoon, please.
My answer is the following; forget spoon bending, instead become a positive thinker, believe in yourself, focus on school, create a target goal to go to university, never ever smoke, never touch drugs and always think of success.
Today I realise that being a motivator of positive thinking is much more important than teaching someone how to bend a spoon, because that is almost impossibility.
Sputnik: What do you have to say about the Scotland football incident, would you move the ball again?
Uri Geller: No, I would never do that again, because that was an unethical deed. I did it unethically, I realised later, I received thousands of hate letters from Scotland and this is why I bought a Scottish island, because I felt that I had to give something back to Scotland.
So that was interfering with a football game. Yes, I will inspire and I will motivate, but I will never ever use my mind power again to move a football.
