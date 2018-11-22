Register
21:48 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, attend a demonstration at the entrance of a shopping center in Nantes, France, November 19, 2018

    Fuel Prices Hike Mere Pretext for French Revolt Against Taxes - Activist

    © REUTERS / Stephane Mahe
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saturday's protests in France, which were supposed to be a one-day event staged by the drivers against fuel prices rise, saw some 400 people injured.

    The demonstrations have lasted for five days, turning violent on the island of Reunion, France's overseas department, where about 30 security officers have been injured and 109 activists have been arrested.

    As Rodolphe Kujawa, a "yellow vest" activist in France's Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, explained to Sputnik on Thursday, the rallies are more than just a rebellion against the fuel prices hike and reflect the popular discontent with the tax burden in general.

    READ MORE: Dozens of Security Officers Hurt in Gasoline Protests on French Reunion Island

    Last Drop

    "The anger was triggered by the fact of the fuel's becoming too expensive, it was the last drop, but the real problem is all the French taxes. You have an income tax, social tax, employers’ contribution, wage cost and many more. And, finally, people do not have the same purchasing power, same liberties. Today people are united for the bigger form of liberty and equality, regardless of their social class, everybody wearing a yellow jacket is standing for the same thing," he said.

    According to Kujawa, the French authorities continue taking unpopular decisions and do not listen to the opinions of the country's citizens, for whom taking their protest to streets remains the only way to make their voices heard.

    "It’s the French politics that stirred this global frustration. It’s a tax pressure and purchasing power that make people take to streets to be heard. Political and economic action in France does not satisfy the majority of the people … Those are fundamental every-day problems for people," Kujawa argued.

    He added that the political tradition in France was following increasingly undemocratic trends, with politicians imposing their decisions on the population instead of representing their voices.

    "The current political system in France does not hear the people. There are bills being voted, but those are the laws not based on what the people say. So people are rising up," Kujawa stressed once again.

    Civil Action

    Kujawa revealed that the "yellow vest" protests were inspired by the idea to set up a so-called citizen assembly, whose members would come up with solutions to the real needs of the population.

    "The idea behind the 'yellow vests' is putting in place this citizen assembly which will be taking into account the sovereignty of the people. We are composing the citizen assembly to give people the power to be heard… We need to act much more referendum-like, but for now it is not the case," he said.

    In late 2017, the French government approved the decision to raise the direct tax on diesel fuel, which is the most popular type of fuel in the country. The diesel prices in France has risen by around 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the gasoline price has gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January.

    READ MORE: Macron Sends French Troops to Reunion Island Amid Unrest

    Despite the wide public discontent triggered by the step, the French government has ruled out reversing the decision, pledging to adopt more measures of social support to relieve the citizens' tax burden.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    taxes, yellow vest, protests, Reunion Island, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse