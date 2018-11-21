At Least 16 Police Officers Injured Amid Protests in France's Reunion - Reports

According to France Info, clashes between young protesters and police took place overnight into Wednesday with one police officer being critically injured in an accidental blast in the car, where he was sitting.
Other media reports said that demonstrators threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the police officer and a total of 108 people have been detained since Saturday.
Large-scale demonstrations over the rise in fuel prices started in France on Saturday. According to the French Interior Ministry, more than 287,000 people attended Saturday's protests. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday that more than 500 people had been injured in France during the protests.
The movement against the increase in fuel prices has been called "yellow vests" in the name of the obligatory attribute of French drivers — a yellow light-reflective cape.
