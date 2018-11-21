At Least 16 Police Officers Injured Amid Protests in France's Reunion - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 16 police officers were injured in clashes with "yellow vests" protesters, who oppose rising prices for fuel, in Reunion, a French overseas department in the Indian Ocean, France Info broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

According to France Info, clashes between young protesters and police took place overnight into Wednesday with one police officer being critically injured in an accidental blast in the car, where he was sitting.

Other media reports said that demonstrators threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the police officer and a total of 108 people have been detained since Saturday.

Large-scale demonstrations over the rise in fuel prices started in France on Saturday. According to the French Interior Ministry, more than 287,000 people attended Saturday's protests. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Monday that more than 500 people had been injured in France during the protests.

The price of diesel in France has risen by around 23 percent this year, while the gasoline price has gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January. From January 1, 2019 prices for gasoline in France are expected to increase by 2.9 eurocents and for diesel — by 6.5 eurocents per litre.

The movement against the increase in fuel prices has been called "yellow vests" in the name of the obligatory attribute of French drivers — a yellow light-reflective cape.