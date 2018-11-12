Register
14:07 GMT +312 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    APEC 2018

    Russia Prepared to Share Digital Economy Know-How With APEC - Top APEC Official

    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 0 0

    Senior officials from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's member states are meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea this week to discuss trade, digital development and rising uncertainty in the global economy. In an exclusive interview, Sputnik discussed the agenda with Russia's senior official for APEC, Ambassador-at-Large Valery Sorokin.

    Sputnik: You just took part in the opening session of the Economic Leaders' Week here in Port Moresby, and it's a concluding meeting for you and your colleagues before this year's APEC summit. Just how important is today's event?

    Valery Sorokin: It's very important, because it's the final stage of coordinating, moving closer to each other in the positions of various economies. We are discussing issues where we have overwhelmingly coinciding views. Because everything in APEC is done by consensus, all the decisions should be based on a consensus. There are still some issues that need to be supported by everybody.  I hope this will be done smoothly. Simultaneously at the sessions, we are drafting the final papers of the Leaders' Week — the Leaders' Declaration and the Ministerial Statement.

    APEC 2018
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    APEC 2018

    Sputnik: What does Russia bring to APEC and what are the benefits for the country from membership in this bloc?

    Valery Sorokin: We get back quite a lot. I will not be getting into details, but as a matter of fact, we learn from our partners at APEC a lot regarding economic policy adjustments and improvements. Quite a number of epic initiatives have been taken up by Russia in our domestic circumstances and we thank APEC very much for providing us with such a positive experience.  There is also a huge venue for opportunities for our policymakers, for our business leaders to communicate with their partners within APEC. Our membership in APEC is a great honour for us and we will be as active as possible in APEC in the years to come.  

    There is a specific area in which we are interested in — the strengthening of regional economic integration. We are moving towards the concept of a free trade area for the Asia Pacific, or the FTAAP, which is also important for Russia. Hopefully, when the concept is ready — it will provide a basis for all interested economies to join this free trade area. Russia is among those interested economies — that's for sure.

    Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Putin Seeks to Resume Talks on Joint Projects Between Moscow, Seoul, Pyongyang

    APEC 2018
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    APEC 2018

    Sputnik: In a situation when trade wars and sanctions affect many countries, including Russia, could this free trade agreement — the FTAAP, become a cure against political protectionism?

    Valery Sorokin: We prefer not to name particular issues such as economic sanctions at our sessions because it's obvious to everybody, and personally I don't have any doubt that sanctions are politically motivated, or geopolitically motivated. And we here at APEC agreed that we do not discuss or we do not bring within the walls of APEC any 'politically-coloured' or 'politically-charged' issues. We at the APEC are against protectionism. APEC is against introducing new protectionist measures domestically. That's our principal position, which, of course, includes the inadmissibility of politically motivated economic sanctions.

    Putin and Yeltsin before the inauguration ceremony
    © RIA Novosti . Vladimir Rodionov
    Clinton Presidential Library Declassifies Yeltsin's Decision to Pick Putin

    READ MORE: American Cards Losing Market to Indian Payment Systems in India — Fin Minister

    Sputnik: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is a proponent of the digital economy and the digital economy tops the agenda here at the APEC summit, where Medvedev will be the head of Russian delegation. Does Russia have a lot to share with its APEC partners when it comes to digitalisation?

    Valery Sorokin: Yes, I'm absolutely positive about that because many of my colleagues — senior officials approached me and said: "You know, Russia is very well-advanced in digitalisation of the economy". We do have experts in this area and we will share the technology with our APEC partners. APEC has developed a road map of adopting the Internet and digital economy. I think it's one of the first, if not the only multilateral institutions, which has developed such a road map — such a set of concrete actions in this area. And we hope that Russia will be one of the leaders of the collective effort to implement that road map.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    digital economy, APEC, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse